Pixel Power, Weather Central offer integrated system for severe weather alerts

Pixel Power and Weather Central introduced at the 2010 NAB Show a new solution for broadcasters that fully automates the delivery of in-depth severe weather information and alerts.

The fully integrated solution brings together the speed, depth and accuracy of Weather Central’s broadcast weather systems and the automated channel branding, master control and video output capability from Pixel Power.

The solution tightly integrates severe weather alerting directly within the main graphics operations of a station or distributed broadcast group. Weather Central’s LIVE:Wire LX has been designed to feed data, maps and other alert information for formatting and delivery by Pixel Power BrandMaster branding switchers and LogoVision channel-branding systems.

Triggered automatically or via local or remote manual inputs from any PC, the system creates severe weather alerts and crawls without any operator intervention by populating predesigned templates stored by BrandMaster or LogoVision for playout.