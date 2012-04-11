Pixel Power to Showcase new ChannelMaster, Gallium Systems at NAB

Pixel Power BrandMaster

At this year’s NAB Show, Pixel Power will showcase its new ChannelMaster integrated playout system, which is designed to support social media and second screen display applications.



This is also the debut of Gallium, an integrated, scalable scheduling, asset management, and automation system for playout facilities that need automated control of Pixel Power transmission devices, including ChannelMaster, for graphics or complete channel playout. Gallium manages delivery of multi-format content for web, mobile, and IPTV applications, including 601, HD-SDI and file based outputs.



The company will also highlight the latest version of BrandMaster, a unique combination of complete master control and high-end automated branding graphics in a single integrated system that efficiently brands channels without the need for standalone graphics systems.



The cost-effective combination of Gallium, ChannelMaster, and other Pixel Power graphics appliances promotes resource sharing across channels, which reduces workload requirements and optimizes delivery.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Pixel Power will be at booth N2034.

