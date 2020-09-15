Pixel Power Launches StreamMaster Prime to Simplify Playout, Master Control

CAMBRIDGE, U.K.—Pixel Power has introduced StreamMaster Prime, a turnkey appliance designed to replace individual devices in a traditional broadcast architecture, such as master control switcher, video server and graphics inserter.

“Many of the broadcasters we talk to have told us that they are not yet in a position to move to an all new, software-defined playout architecture, but that individual items in their legacy systems need replacing,” said Pixel Power CEO James Gilbert.

StreamMaster Prime provides a single appliance, connecting via SDI, as a plug-and-play replacement for end-of-life hardware, he added.

Software licenses for the new product can be transferred so that when a broadcaster migrates to a new architecture the license can be transferred at no added cost, said Gilbert.

Available now, StreamMaster Prime can operate autonomously, with hardware or via software UI control panels.

The product is “a standard appliance” with enough processing power to run software that’s likely to be needed, he said.