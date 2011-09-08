Pilat Media develops new business management system

Pilat Media Global, a supplier of business management software, will demonstrate its new IBMS OmniCast platform at the IBC Show. The latest version of Pilat Media’s Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS), IBMS OmniCast is a back-end system that enables media organizations to schedule and manage sophisticated multi-platform, non-linear services such as video on demand (VOD), over-the-top (OTT) TV, and catch-up TV.

By combining highly efficient non-linear scheduling and programming, advanced workflow management tools and business analytics, IBMS OmniCast represents new opportunities for today's media content owners and distributors who are looking to efficiently offer sophisticated on-demand, multi-platform services.

IBMS OmniCast includes many advanced features to handle the scheduling complexities of non-linear services. Through the IBMS media metadata repository, the operator can import the details of any content to be scheduled, including the relevant rights (when required) for the platforms being serviced. Rich content catalogs derived from massive asset libraries are easily and automatically compiled by leveraging interfaces with external metadata systems.

A workflow orchestration module drives the content factory, serving as an integration hub for the preparation of all media required for each service. Other scheduling features include: an on-demand planner to schedule offers with associated content and promos, and a robust dashboard module for accessing data and reports to support operational and business analysis that feeds back into the planning process.