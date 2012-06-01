PICK HIT 2012

Ki Pro Rack

AJA Video Systemswww.aja.com

Provides ready-to-edit recording in a 1RU format; ideal for broadcasters transitioning from tape to file-based workflows for recording and playback; designed to get material from source to editorial as quickly as possible; records 10-bit Apple ProRes and Avid DNxHD files direct to removable hard disk or SSD storage modules; files can be used in most editing systems without the need for additional transcoding or importing processes; enables users to perform broadcast-quality up/down/crossconversion during recording or playback without the need for additional conversion hardware; twin media drive bays allow for fast media changes.

Ninja 2

Atomos

www.atomos.com

Field recorder allows the recording, monitoring and playback of pristine, 10-bit uncompressed images straight from a DSLR or camcorder directly to Apple ProRes or Avid DNxHD; boasts HDMI input and output, meaning it can be used to record directly from the new Nikon DSLR sensor (D4/D800) and the retina-display Apple iPad; upgraded touchscreen incorporates an 800 × 400 pixel display, with a viewing angle of 170 degrees — both horizontally and vertically; supports the latest version (3.0) of the AtomOS operating system; key feature of AtomOS 3.0 is SmartLog, the ability to mark in and out points and tag clips using XML metadata so that users can effectively make a pre-edit on their Ninja before getting to the edit suite.

Video Ghost

BHV Broadcast

www.bhvbroadcast.com

Developed as a low-cost, reliable alternative to traditional batteries; for HD/SD SDI video applications; provides 70W of power at 12V for camera headends and remote monitors using the existing serial digital video cable; can be used to power composite SDI converters at the camera, avoiding considerable signal degradation suffered by composite video over distances; is compact, lightweight and robust for reliable field operation.

LMNTS

Cobalt Digital

www.cobaltdigital.com

Multichannel loudness processing over IP platform is ideal for MVPDs and MSOs where a large number of diverse programming sources must be simultaneously controlled; performs automatic loudness processing across many transport streams; operates at the MPEG IP transport layer to provide a practical loudness management solution without the need or complexity of external codecs transferring between baseband and MPEG external interfaces; available in both IP and ASI versions; extracts and decodes audio codec packets from the program stream, performs high-quality PCM loudness processing, and then re-encodes and re-packets the audio within its stream; is fully scalable.

Cinema Camera

Blackmagic Design

www.blackmagic-design.com

Digital cinema camera is designed to add feature film quality to users' production work; features super wide 13 stops of dynamic range, a large high-resolution 2.5K sensor, open file format support, a built-in LCD with metadata entry, standard jack audio connections, built-in high-speed Thunderbolt connection, 3Gb/s SDI output, and a refrigerated sensor for low noise; a built-in high-bandwidth SSD recorder has the bandwidth to capture open standard CinemaDNG RAW, ProRes and DNxHD files; includes DaVinci Resolve for color corrections and Blackmagic UltraScope software for waveform monitoring; is fully compatible with high-quality Canon EF and Zeiss ZA mount lenses.

Avenue Layering Engine

Ensemble Designs

www.ensembledesigns.com

Multilayer keyer and mix effect with iPad control is designed for use in master control, flypack and truck applications; keys and background transitions can all be controlled from an iPad, providing a new flexibility in where and how shows and events are switched; key position and drop shadow can be repositioned on the fly with the iPad and then checked on the preview output before going to air; inputs can be driven by SDI signals from cameras, remote feeds, character generators, graphic and stillstore systems, and video servers; supports the full range of SDI signals from SD to HD and 3G formats; base configuration is 8 × 2; larger systems can be configured up to 30 I/O ports.

Cinema EOS C500/C500 PL

Canon

www.usa.canon.com

Cinema EOS C500 digital cinematography camera is designed for use with EF-mount lenses, while the Cinema EOS C500 PL is designed for use with PL-mount lenses; capable of originating 4K (4096 × 2160-pixel) resolution digital motion imagery with uncompressed RAW output for external recording; not only do the cameras support 4K-resolution video, but also they output this as a 10-bit uncompressed RAW data stream with no de-Bayering; also output quad full-HD (3840 × 2160), 2K (2048 × 1080), full HD (1920 × 1080) and other imaging options; all 4K formats can be selected to operate from 1fps to 60fps.

7812UDX series

Evertz

www.evertz.com

The 7812UDX-HD and 7812UDX-AES-HD are broadcast-quality up/down/crossconverters that convert between common SD/SMPTE ST 259 and HD/SMPTE ST 292-1 video signals; 7812UDX-3G and 7812UDX-AES8-3G add support for common 3G/SMPTE ST 424 video signals; these modules support frame synchronization and external genlock inputs (card and frame reference) for video timing adjustments; incorporates Mosquito Noise Reduction andBlock Artifact Reduction in addition to motion adaptive spatial-temporal noise reduction; also incorporates new de-interlacing technologies for super resolution and artifact reduction.

PA8700

Greenlee

www.greenlee.com

High-definition multimedia interface (HDMI) termination tool is designed for use with Greenlee 24 AWG HDFT cable and connectors; terminates cable using HDFT connectors and trims excess wire in one step; features ratched handles for uniform, complete crimping cycle, as well as interchangeable crimping die sets; includes 8000 series Frame, HDFT Die Set and HDFT Assembly Fixture.

SKYWAVE

Lancerlink

www.lancerlink.co.jp

Wireless transmitter and receiver connects HD video cameras to either a monitor or recording device; produces an uncompressed signal, without the need to run cables, at a range of up to 150ft; transmitter runs off one Sony L series battery; designed to provide premium HD wireless support without adding additional bulk to the camera; transmission range is up to 100ft through walls and up to 328ft in line-of-sight conditions; 5.8GHz automatic channel switching scheme for avoiding interference operating between the 5.1GHz to 5.8GHz frequencies; no special license is required.

HView SX Pro

Harris

www.broadcast.harris.com

High-density, scalable multi-display management system for live production, outside broadcast and other control room environments requiring video and audio processing; reduces space and power requirements as well as complexity while offering high-quality pictures and intelligent, flexible control options; its high-density design accommodates more sources and outputs in few rack units to reduce system and installation costs; can be used as a standalone solution or integrated within Harris Platinum routers; existing Platinum users can add HView SX Pro into their routing frames, with configurable output slots that enable them to design systems that match their needs; other benefits include low-latency processing and Harris MicroFine scaling technology to enhance image quality.

Broadcaster

Livestream

www.livestream.com

Hardware encoder is designed to make it more affordable and easier for anyone to broadcast live events in HD to the web, mobile and connected TVs; can be used as a desktop encoder connected to a multi-camera video production switcher or as a battery-powered portable wireless encoder mounted to a camera and streaming via Wi-Fi or USB 3G/4G wireless modem; cameras connect to the Livestream Broadcaster via the HDMI video input (including 1080i, 720p and 480i); encodes in real-time in high-quality H.264 video and AAC audio at up to2.3Mb/s; HDMI audio or line in audio input are provided

GY-HM650

JVC

pro.jvc.com

ProHD handheld mobile news camera is designed for ENG applications; equipped with dual codecs and three 1/3in 1920 × 1080 12-bit CMOS sensors; produces full HD files on one memory card while creating smaller, Web-friendly files (1/4 HD) on a second card; incorporates FTP and Wi-Fi connectivity; features a built-in Fujinon wide-angle 23X zoom lens, low-light performance and sensitivity of F11 at 2000 lux; has the optics needed for challenging shooting environments; HD lens has a focal range of 29mm to 667mm; includes manual focus, servo zoom and iris rings, along with three ND filters and a removable hood.

CHD 1812

LYNX Technik

www.lynx-technik.com

HDMI to SDI converter supports SD/HD/3G-SDI formats; provides 3D support; includes an integrated frame synchronizer, which eliminates the need to purchase a separate and expensive 3Gb frame sync unit; provides users with a perfectly frame synchronized 59.94Hz SDI output from a 60Hz HDMI source; a flexible reference input allows the unit to be cross-locked between formats; enables facilities to convert HDMI to HD or SD-SDI such as sources coming from broadcast video cameras, as well as PC and Mac computers.

PRG TruColor HS

PRG

www.prg.com

With more than twice the output of a 2kW incandescent soft light, digital light fixture delivers an extended Color Rendering Index over 95, generates a 16-degree beam spread and uses only 400W of AC power; employs a lighting method called Remote Phosphor Technology, which eliminates the color-accuracy limitations inherent in LED fixtures; instead of relying on LEDs as the source of illumination, TruColor HS' independent phosphor panels emit high-quality light when excited by the high-frequency wavelengths from blue LEDs.

LUMO

Miranda

www.miranda.com

High-density fiber converter series packs 36 I/Os into a 1RU frame; modular design enables each converter to be serviced while the unit remains in operation; includes dual redundant power supplies and frame controller with dual redundant IP-connections that can be used for comprehensive system monitoring and frame health alarming; uses the same SMPTE-compliant fiber SFP modules that are found on all 3Gb/s products in the Miranda line-up; fiber connectivity is provided on one side of the unit while coax is on the other, providing for easy separation of the heavier copper cable from the lighter fiber.

V-800HD

Roland Systems Group

www.rolandsystemsgroup.com

Multiformat video switcher is ideal for any live event or installation that requires the freedom to connect any type of source, whether it be digital or analog, computer or video format; each input has its own broadcast-quality scaler that can individually scale, stretch, crop and zoom each source as required to fit any output resolution chosen; is HDCP-compatible; features a built-in multiviewer output that provides a convenient monitoring solutions when connected to an HDMI monitor; eight mixing channels provide connectivity to 3G/HD/SD-SDI, DVI-A/DVI-D/HDMI, RGB, component and composite formats, as well as an additional two channels for still images assignable via USB memory stick or frame grab.

mxfSPEEDRAIL

MOG Technologies

www.mog-technologies.com

File-based system for post-production, playback and archiving; integrates the essential components of the creation process into a single and unified platform, saving costs and reducing production creation time; ideal for multichannel workflows as it allows multiple simultaneous ttansfers with generation of hi-res and proxy versions; its multiformat capabilities enable users to encode media contents in all professional broadcast formats; features a modular architecture; models include the S1000 multiformat SDI recording system, F1000 multiformat ingest system, O1000 for digital delivery and P1000 real-time playback system.

BT-LH2170

Panasonic

www.panasonic.com/broadcast

Ultra-rugged 21.5in LCD production monitor offers a 3D look-up table producing faithful color hues and smooth gradation; a production-tough aluminum die-cast chassis and 12V DC operation make it ideal for field use; features an eco-friendly panel with mercury-free LED backlight; provides critical viewing with 1920 × 1080 full HD resolution; the monitor's high brightness, high contrast, horizontally-aligned IPS panel has 178-degree vertical and horizontal viewing angles; exhibits minimal changes in brightness and color due to the viewing angle; incorporates diverse video inputs and remote terminals, including 3G-SDI and HD/SD-SDI HDMI, digital and analog DVI-I, composite and GPI inputs, and RS-232C and RS-485.

Vega

Snell

www.snellgroup.com

Routing platform allows users to configure any signal port independently for fiber or coax connectivity, and to configure any signal port as either an input or output; provides a flexible asymmetric routing solution within a space-saving 2RU 96-port or 4RU 192-port router; leverages proprietary algorithms to monitor every subassembly continuously; to ensure maximum redundancy, the system offers a full range of options — dual crosspoints, dual controllers, dual power supplies and dual fans — all of which are hot-pluggable or replaceable; the units ports can be configured simply and quickly, enabling broadcasters to choose the appropriate connection medium on the fly.

Bond

Teradek

www.teradek.com

Camera-top cellular bonding system for mobile content transmission and live reporting from the field; enables freelance and professional broadcasters to transmit live content over up to five 3G or 4G cellular modems simultaneously from multiple carriers worldwide; designed to seamlessly integrate with Teradek's Cube video encoder; incorporates technologies such as low-power hardware H.264 HD video compression, advanced streaming options such as RTMP and MPEG-TS, and Teradek's Adaptive Internet Streaming technology, which adjusts bit rate and buffering in real time to handle volatile network conditions.

UTAH-100/UDS

Utah Scientific

www.utahscientific.com

Universal Distribution System (UDS) is a new approach to signal distribution that combines the flexibility of a multirate digital routing switcher with the economy of simple distribution amplifiers; modular system is based on I/O modules with 16 ports, interconnected by a crosspoint fabric that allows any input signal to feed any number of output ports; is controlled and monitored through a built-in Web interface that allows the output ports to be assigned to blocks that are fed by a common input signal, making it simple to feed a large number of signal destinations with a new input source at the press of a button; external hardware control panels and virtual control via Ethernet can extend the functionality of the system to local and remote users as required.

VidChecker

VidCheck

www.vidcheck.com

Auto QC software for file-based media conducts a thorough check of the video and audio parameters, as well as the video and audio quality, legality, and correctness; automatically checks and corrects video and audio to ensure video is good to distribute and transmit; this includes meeting CALM and ATSC/EBU recommendations; can automatically write out corrected files; is simple to install on PCs/servers; is scalable from a single license that processes four files at the same time to eight or 12 files simultaneously on a single server, or spread across many servers working together in a VidChecker Grid for enterprise installations requiring high throughput.