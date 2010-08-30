Photon Beard Ltd - Peter Daffarn, Managing Director



Q. What broad technology trends do you think will be front-and-centre at IBC2010?

In terms of lighting we will continue to see interest in more energy efficient lighting. However, it has long been the belief of all at Photon Beard that LED lighting, as currently available, is not yet suitable for the purpose of broadcast lighting.



Q. Any thoughts on how the current economic climate will affect the show?

It has been our experience at other shows this year that although the numbers are down the key people are still attending. Additionally, we are seeing some of the projects that were put on hold coming back to life.



Q. What’s new that you will show at IBC2010 and that broadcasters should look for there?

Photon Beard in conjunction with Bristol Paints will be showcasing a range of chromakey materials and paints that are not only cost effective, but in the case of the material, very quick to set up and use.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?

The whole set up of a virtual studio or a chromakey area can be very cost efficient for a permanent installation and for portable situations we have some leight weight yet robust solutions.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?

Photon Beard is the oldest lighting company in the world having been formed as R.R. Beard in 1882.



Our factory is currently just north of London and we employ 11 people. Our products are used all over the world with a wide spectrum of customers such as rental houses and studios in USA, Chinese television and freelance cameramen in India.



Q. How many years have you been going to the IBC show and what’s your fondest memory? What’s your favorite restaurant or pub?

I personally have been going since around 1996 but Photon Beard has been there since the days when the show was held in Brighton. A favorite for me is to sit outside the Jolly Sailor pub, right in the middle of the red light district, on the Thursday night before IBC. I find that nearly all my customers walk past at some point during the evening and it is a great way to remind them to visit us tomorrow!



Q. 3D – Hope or Hype or In Between, or wait and see?

Always Hope. Otherwise why be there.



