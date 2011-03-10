Phoenix Rises at Omnirax



Omnirax Broadcast Furniture will be at the spring NAB Show exhibiting a new line called Phoenix.



The company describes it as a “production-ization” of its custom Innova line, letting users enjoy cost savings while still getting rugged materials and several design choices.



The initial offering consists of three basic configurations, Air, Production and Talk, each available with add-ons that Omnirax says allow additional space or functionality.



Also to be shown at NAB will be Omnirax Versa Height Adjustable Workstations. The Versa SS1 Series of electric height-adjustable workstations suitable for video/audio editing, monitoring traffic, forensic video and CSI applications, security, surveillance, handling dispatch, 911/emergency calls or other communication center production needs. The height is adjustable between 26 and 48-1/2 inches.



And the company will show its eDesk Height-Adjustable Workstation , a lightweight, affordable electric desk available in two widths. It uses a heavy-duty frame for larger gear loads, also available in two widths. Both adjust from sitting to standing position at the touch of a button.



Info:www.omnirax.com

NAB Show Booth: C3128



