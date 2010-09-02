PHABRIX to unveil new audio, video T&M modules

PHABRIX will unveil several new developments at IBC2010 including the Rx 2RU range of audio and video analysis and generation modules.

With a new technology platform that offers significant performance enhancements, the Rx picks up from the PHABRIX SxA, SxE and SxD handheld models offering audio/video test and measurement signal analysis, generation and monitoring choices.

PHABRIX’s new RxA and RxE models offer modularity to support a range of audio and video analysis and generation modules. The design allows each module to be independently controlled so multiple toolsets can be configured. The new models are appropriate for control rooms, engineering bays and studios where both size of the instrument and cost of test and measurement equipment previously were prohibitive. Industry-tested TCP/IP protocols via onboard Ethernet connection also provide operators with a way to control units if automation is required.

See Phabrix at IBC Stand 8.E23.

