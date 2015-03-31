Phabrix to Introduce 4K UHDTV Test and Measurement at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Phabrix will introduce its new Qx for 4K UHDTV test and measurement at the 2015 NAB Show. The Qx, which supports 4K UHDTV up to 12 Gbps, offers both video and audio support along with the 12G physical layer analysis (eye and jitter) needed to test UHDTV1 and UHDTV2 infrastructures.

Positioned as a future proof solution for 4K UHDTV1 and UHDTV2, the Qx supports: higher frame rates and HDR, BNC and dual SFP interfaces for optical or 10G Ethernet, VANC and ANC data, SDI data view, a built-in generator and full gear-boxing between standards.

Phabrix will show its Rx2000 audio toolset that supports up to 96 independent audiometers, discreet and AES audio, with Dolby E, Dolby D and Dolby D plus decode. It includes a new audio down-mix feature for total audio channel control, built-in dual TFT monitors and high performance speakers, making it ideal for video, audio and QC testing.

Also on display will be the Phabrix Sxe with eye and jitter measurement, now with Dolby E, D and D-plus generation and analysis, and a new A/V delay generator; and the Tag handheld generator analyzer/monitor, now with Dolby E, D and D-plus generation and analysis.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Phabrix will be in booth N7922. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.