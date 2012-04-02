Trending

Petrol to Introduce Audio, DSLR, and Monitor Bags at the 2012 NAB Show

Petrol Rolling DigiSuite DSLR Camera Case
At this year’s NAB Show, Petrol Bags will introduce rugged, water-resistant camera and audio equipment bags, including the Liteporter for transporting a Litepanels 1x1 LED light fixture, with its Anton/Bauer battery, AC power supply, and color/conversion diffusion gels.

There’s also the new Rolling DigiSuite DSLR camera case, a carry-on size rollaway camera bag that glides effortlessly on a built-in wheel and tote assembly.Its front lid unzips to reveal a central compartment contoured to fit up to two DSLR cameras with lenses attached. Detachable internal dividers secure contents and create pockets for storing spare lenses, a matte box, camera base plate, follow focus, camera light, viewfinder, and accessories.

The new product line includes two new LCD monitor bags, the Deca 5-inch Monitor Bag for LCD camera monitors up to 5-inches in size, and the Deca 21.5-inch for a Flanders Scientific LM-2140W sized LCD monitor, as well as four new bags to transport digital recorders, mixers, and other sound equipment.

The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.Petrol Bags will be at booth C6034.