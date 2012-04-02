Petrol to Introduce Audio, DSLR, and Monitor Bags at the 2012 NAB Show

Petrol Rolling DigiSuite DSLR Camera Case

At this year’s NAB Show, Petrol Bags will introduce rugged, water-resistant camera and audio equipment bags, including the Liteporter for transporting a Litepanels 1x1 LED light fixture, with its Anton/Bauer battery, AC power supply, and color/conversion diffusion gels.



There’s also the new Rolling DigiSuite DSLR camera case, a carry-on size rollaway camera bag that glides effortlessly on a built-in wheel and tote assembly.Its front lid unzips to reveal a central compartment contoured to fit up to two DSLR cameras with lenses attached. Detachable internal dividers secure contents and create pockets for storing spare lenses, a matte box, camera base plate, follow focus, camera light, viewfinder, and accessories.



The new product line includes two new LCD monitor bags, the Deca 5-inch Monitor Bag for LCD camera monitors up to 5-inches in size, and the Deca 21.5-inch for a Flanders Scientific LM-2140W sized LCD monitor, as well as four new bags to transport digital recorders, mixers, and other sound equipment.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.Petrol Bags will be at booth C6034.