Pebble Beach Systems to present Marina

At the 2010 NAB Show, Pebble Beach Systems will present Marina, an enterprise-level automation system designed to address the evolving operational and business requirements of broadcasters worldwide. The system is flexible and scalable up to hundreds of channels, and features a distributed architecture that is able to use resources over multiple servers.

Marina was developed to allow broadcasters to select the best underlying technology to suit their specific needs, enabling them to tackle today’s complex changing workflows while retaining the ability to mix basic pass-through style channels with difficult labor-intensive channels within a single system. The system is fully Unicode-compliant, enabling the entire user interface to be localized in any language.

See Pebble Beach Systems at the 2010 NAB Show at Booth N6809.