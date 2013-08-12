Pebble Beach Systems Spotlights IP Functionality at IBC2013

At IBC 2013, Pebble Beach Systems will be showing an MPEG-2 transport stream delivered over IP (TSoIP) on both the Dolphin integrated channel device and the Stingray channel-in-a-box solution. The enhancements add full resolution IP functionality to the range, and complement the IP monitoring output capability that was first demonstrated at NAB earlier this year.



The SmartPanel is a new addition to Pebble Beach’s Marina automation system. This user-configurable feature gives customers the ability to design their own control panels within the Marina user-interface. This can allow the operator to create a custom-designed panel to take manual control of both Marina and external devices, or have a panel dedicated for controlling live graphics.



In addition to the operational benefits of a single operator having this level of device control within the automation client, the Smart Panel offers system management benefits by improving reporting and traceability, as commands made via the SmartPanel are incorporated into Marina’s AsRun log. By the end of 2013, Marina automation will be controlling over 300 channels worldwide.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Pebble Beach Systems will be at stand 8.B58



www.pebble.tv