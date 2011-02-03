PBS KERA installs Solid State Logic C10 HD console

KERA TV-13, the PBS station serving the northern Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth market, has installed a 16 + 8-fader Solid State Logic C10 HD digital broadcast console from Solid State Logic in its newly refurbished production control audio room.

KERA is a not-for-profit public broadcasting station that is independently owned and operated by North Texas Public Broadcasting. The C10 is used on live-to-air and live-to-capture local TV news and interview programming broadcast to the estimated 6 million viewers in the coverage area.

Station engineers said the C10 gave them incredible power, great sound and many more features than its nearest competitor for less cost. The station relies on freelance engineers and KERA staff to operate the console, so ease of use was also important.

Though the majority of the work done with the C10 is for TV productions, KERA plans to use it for a live band performance in conjunction with KKXT-FM, its radio station. When a larger performing group is scheduled for a radio broadcast, KERA will make available its TV production room to handle the job. The C10 can be used to mix the group and send a stereo feedback to the radio station for live broadcast.