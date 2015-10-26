Pasternack Reveals Right Angle Waveguide to Coax Adapters

IRVINE, CALIF.—Pasternack has announced a line of new 1.85mm, 2.4mm and 2.92mm waveguide to coax adapters with operating up to 65 GHz. With 10 new selections, these waveguide adapters are capable of being used for SATCOM, wireless communications, industrial, test and measurement and more.

The new offerings bring the overall family of into the millimeter wave frequency ranges with models in the K-band (18-26.5 GHz) up to the V-band (50-65 GHz). New models are available in WR-42, WR-28, WR-19 and WR-15 sizes and feature VSWR as low as 1.29:1 while also offering insertion loss performance as low as 0.3 dB.

The 2.92mm connectors utilize a UG-style square waveguide flange, while the 2.4mm and 1.85mm versions use a UG-style circular waveguide flange. Both male and female connector options are available in each frequency band.

The new Pasternack waveguide to coax adapters are in-stock and available for shipping.