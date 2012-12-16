Pasternack Introduces New VNA Cal Kits

IRVINE, CALIF. – Pasternack Enterprises introduced a new lines of vector network analyzer calibration kits.



The kits provide the RF components needed to enable stable and accurate error corrected measurements of devices under test using a VNA from DC to 26.5 GHz in one convenient kit. Calibration of a DUT using Pasternack’s kit allows for precise measurements needed to meet IEEE 287 standards. Pasternack’s VNA calibration kits offer broad VNA coverage for the most popular models including Agilent, Anritsu, Rohde & Schwarz and other VNAs.



The kits both male/plug and female/jack connector interfaces and are designed for equipment that utilizes the open-short-load calibration method. The kits come in a wood box and include a preset torque wrench for Type N or 3.5mm and SMA connectors. Complimentary in-series phase matched adapters, armored test cable kits and 3-port field calibration devices are available individually.