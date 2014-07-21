Pasternack Introduces New Series of Low PIM Cable Jumpers

IRVINE, CALIF.—Pasternack Enterprises introduces an all new series of low PIM cable jumpers with formable coax. These new assemblies are designed for low-passive intermodulation applications including use in black boxes, test equipment racks and cabinets, distributed antenna systems and lab testing.



Pasternack’s low-PIM formable cables are made using a tin-filled braid that produces a hand formable, solid outer conductor wall. Cables are available with in diameters of0.163 and 0.276 inches and connector options include 7/16 DIN, 4.1/9.5 mini-DIN, Type N, and SMA.



Pasternack said the jumpers have PIM performance of -160 dBc and 1.25:1 VSWR. Between-series configurations can be ordered with SMA, Type N, and 7/16 DIN connector combinations, while in-series cables using 4.1/9.5 Mini DIN connectors are also available. Pasternack’s low PIM jumpers operate from DC up to 6 GHz depending on the desired configuration. Cable assemblies are available for same-day shipment in 100 and 200 centimeter lengths, with custom lengths available upon request with slightly longer lead times depending on the customer’s specific needs.