Pasternack Expands In-Stock RF Amplifiers

IRVINE, CALIF.—Pasternack Enterprises said they expanded their portfolio of connectorized RF amplifiers, including high-power amplifiers, high-rel amplifiers, broadband amplifiers, limiting amplifiers, power amplifiers, low noise amplifiers, log amplifiers and gain blocks. Pasternack’s coaxial amplifiers are employed for commercial and military applications, including use in radar, electronic warfare, satcom, wireless communications, test lab instrumentation, commercial air traffic control, antenna ranges, telecom infrastructure, sensors and many others.



Some of the specialty amplifiers offered in the release, such as limiting amplifiers, are used to protect sensitive microwave receivers by “limiting” excessive input power which could potentially create unwanted distortion or even damage the receiver, while the hi-rel amplifiers are either hermetically sealed or constructed to withstand specific military environmental specifications.



Pasternack said it now offers 107 unique amplifier modules all with varying performance characteristics.Frequencies across this amplifier line range from DC to 40 GHz, gain levels ranging from 10 to 60 dB, P1dB from 2 mW to 100 Watts, noise figures as low as 0.8 dB and gain variation down to ±0.3 dB.



The majority of the RF amplifiers offered by Pasternack are equipped with SMA female connectors, while certain high frequency models come with 2.92mm female connectors. All of the cables and components that mate with these amplifiers are also available separately from Pasternack as well.