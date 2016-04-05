Pasternack Expands Frequency Bands of Coaxial Packaged Noise Sources

IRVINE, CALIF.—Pasternack has announced that it is expanding its line of coaxial packaged noise sources to now cover frequency bands up to 60 GHz. The noise sources are available in different design configurations, including octave band and broadband, amplified, noise sources with integral isolators, and precision calibrated instrumentation grade.

There are 30 different models that cover frequency bands from 100 KHz to 60 GHz. They also feature a range of output ENR levels from 7 dB to 35 dB; amplified models have output power levels of -14 dBm to +10 dBm. Circuit board designs use packaged noise diodes and other discrete components. The assemblies feature a number of DC and output RF connector options. Most models are designed to meet MIL-STD-202F environmental test conditions, and all models are EAR99.

The noise sources are designed to be used as a reference source for test and measurement applications, system and component level wireless testing, signal simulation, and as a source of bit error rate testing for SATCOM and digital radio systems.

The expanded versions of Pasternack’s coaxial packaged noise sources are now available for shipping.