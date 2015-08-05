Pasternack Debuts Continuously Variable Waveguide Attenuators

IRVINE, CALIF. – Pasternack, a manufacturer of RF, microwave, and millimeter wave products, has officially introduced continuously variable waveguide attenuators with performance up to 110 GHz. Offered in five different models, these millimeter wave waveguide attenuators are used for high efficiency RF/microwave transmissions, test benches, SATCOM, MILCOM and radar testing.

The five models cover a frequency range of 33 GHz to 110 GHz in five bands. The attenuators allow designers to see how the system will perform at various signal strengths and can also be used to determine the optimum signal performance of the system. They are also able to vary the attenuation level from zero to 30 dB over the specified band to dial in the attenuation level needed for the application. Additional features include a micrometer for adjusting attenuation levels.

All new continuously variable waveguide attenuators are in-stock and available for shipping.