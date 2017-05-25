Pasternack Debuts 22 GHz BMA Connectors, Adapters

IRVINE, CALIF. - Pasternack said it released a new line of 52 BMA connectors and adapters with maximum operating frequency of 22 GHz.

Typical applications include blind mating, rack and panels, phased array systems. RF backplanes and high-speed switching.



Pasternack’s new product line is made up of 45 connectors with VSWR as low as 1.2:1, and 7 adapters with VSWR as low as 1.15:1. They feature gold-plated BeCu contacts, 50 Ohm impedance and a temperature range of -65°C to +125°C. Many of the models provide radial and axial float to help with alignment. Military versions are made of stainless steel and commercial versions are constructed of brass. Hermetic versions are also available. These BMA connectors and adapters are ideally suited for military electronics and telecommunications applications.



Pasternack’s BMA connectors and adapters are in-stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.