Panasonic Wins Emmy for In-Camera Technology

LAS VEGAS—Panasonic won an Technology and Engineering Emmy Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for the company’s development of In-Camera Electronic Compensation for Lateral Chromatic Aberrations in External Lenses. Kunihiko Miyagi, managing director of Panasonic’s Imaging Business Division, accepted the Emmy Award at a presentation at The Bellagio Hotel as part of the International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.



Lateral chromatic aberrations are inherent to all optics and must be compensated for in the optical design. The trend to smaller imager formats and less-expensive optics had meant compromises in image performance without an alternative solution to this problem. The concept of modeling the aberrations of a lens and applying real-time electronic correction provides a very significant increase in image quality and permits lower cost-cameras and optics to create better images.



Panasonic has incorporated this technology into its HD handheld cameras from the AG-HVX200 to the AG-HPX255 and in shoulder mount camcorders, through a feature it calls Chromatic Aberration Compensation (CAC), in its high-end P2 HD production cameras, including the new AJ-PX5000G (with AVC-Ultra recording), the AG-HPX600, AJ-HPX3100 and the VariCam shoulder-mount series.

