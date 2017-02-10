Panasonic VariCam Gets Firmware Update

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic is making sure not to leave any of its VariCam cameras out with its new firmware upgrade. The free upgrade, which offers additional ProRes codecs and HD-SDI Monitor output improvements, will be available for the VariCam 35 and LT cinema cameras as well as the VariCam HS high-speed 1080p camera. This is version 7.0 for the VariCam 35 and HS, and version 5.0 for VariCam LT.

VariCam LT

Both versions of the firmware upgrade feature the addition of ProRes 4444 XQ, ProRes 422 and ProRes 422 LT. The bit depth of ProRes 4444 has been increased to 12-bit, with 10-bit file playback only in camera. Specifically for the VariCam LT, AVC-LongG G50/G25 recording (HD only) is now support for nearly all frame rates.

Users can now shorten the delay of the HD-SDI monitor outputs to two frames. Support of 23.98PsF output is also available, providing native frame rate support without introducing 2:3 pulldown artifacts. Support for “Letter Box” output in 4K/2K is also available, in which the image in MON OUT will be automatically set in “Letter Box” mode.

The new firmware also supports a new remote control app for the iPad, the VariCam ROP, which features a user display akin to VariCam’s menu display. A 2.0:1 aspect ratio has been added as a framer marking choice.

Specific features of version 7.0 includes the ability to select image invert and surround view independently in the VariCam 35 and HS cameras, as well as allowing users to select the viewfinder display as EE (camera through) in playback. In version 5.0, the VariCam LT’s audio level meter can be selected to display SDI OUT.

The new firmware upgrades can be downloaded for free on the Panasonic website.