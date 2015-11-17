Panasonic Upgrades AG-DVX200 4K Camcorder

NEWARK, N.J.—Now available for download, Panasonic has announced a new firmware upgrade for its AG-DVX200PJ 4K 4/3-inch handheld camcorder.

AG-DVX200PJ

New features for Version 1.25 includes a fast scan mode to the menu options for 4K24p, UHD29.97p, UHD23.98p and UHD25p, as well as color reproduction at higher brightness levels. The upgrade also reduces potential black dot noise in 4K/UHD, corrected the playback image aspect ratio, and improves the ISO gain value display.

Panasonic wasn’t the only company to announce something new for the AG-DVX200. IDX has released two new 7.2V batteries for the AG-DVX200, the SL-VBD64 and SL-VBD96. Both batteries feature a four LED remaining capacity indicator, an X-Tap and a USB power port. Both IDX batteries are now available.

Panasonic is offering the Ver. 1.25 upgrade to AG-DVX200 customers for free. The upgrade can be downloaded here.