Panasonic Unveils Compact Controller for PTZ Cameras

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic has introduced the AW-RP60GJ compact hardware-based controller for its line of professional pan/tilt/zoom remote cameras.

The controller is equipped with a 3.5-inch QHD 960x540 color LCD monitor. It displays a GUI menu screen along with iris, zoom and focus camera information. Pan and tilt operations are done via a large joystick, the company said.

The AW-RP60GJ can control up to 200 PTZ cameras in 20 groups via IP. With 100 camera presets, the camera offers Power over Ethernet (PoE) support for single-cable integration.

The controller has four user-assignable buttons. Up to eight functions—two of a user’s choosing—can be assigned to the buttons. A PC tool can be used to customize preset names.

By registering camera angles and other remote camera settings, presets can be recalled easily. Preset speed is user-adjustable. Information that can be captured via presets includes pan/tilt position, focus position, white balance settings, crop position coordinates, zoom position, lens aperture (manual iris only) and gain, the company said.

The new controller is scheduled to be released in October at a suggested list price of $2,375.

More information is available on the Panasonic website.