Panasonic Unveils 4K VariCam LT Camcorder

NEWARK, N.J.—Taking inspiration from its VariCam 35 camera, Panasonic has announced its new VariCam LT. The 4K cinema camera offers the 35mm sensor and imaging capabilities of the VariCam 35, but in more compact version.

VariCam LT

The VariCam LT delivers image handling in multiple formats, including 4K, UHD, 2K and HD, as well as being fully capable of HDR field capture. The camcorder offers Apple ProRes 4444 (up to 30p) and ProRes 422 HQ (up to 60p) support for HD recording. It also supports Panasonic’s AVC-Ultra family of video codecs, including AVC-Intra LT and AVC-Intra 2K-LT. In addition, the camera delivers 14+ stops of dynamic range with V-Log, cinematic VariCam image quality and color science, and native ISOs of 800/5000.

Color management capabilities are combined with extended color gamut and support for the Academy Color Encoding System workflow to allow for full fidelity mastering of original source material. The VariCam LT features in-camera color grading, with the ability to record an ungraded 4K master along with on-set grading metadata. The V-Look is a new color processing feature that is a blend of V-Log and video to allow for filmic documentary acquisition without the need for intense color grading.

The one-piece, short-bodied VariCam LT comes with an SD slot for high-resolution proxy recording. Proxy files can then be wirelessly uploaded via FTP for wireless color grading. Variable frame rates are available with LongG6 recording.

It also features a single expressP2 card for all formats. RAW output from SDI is planned to be part of a firmware upgrade expected in early summer 2016.

Additional features for the VariCam LT are an EF mount for a variety of lenses, which can be switched out for a PL mount, a separable control panel, power hot swap, IR shooting, 23.98 PsF output, and image presets as scene files. Production assets include ND filters, an optional OLED electronic viewfinder with optimal zoom functionality, 24-bit LPCM audio, Focus Assist, anamorphic lens de-squeeze, REC functions, IP control with Panasonic’s AK-HRP200 camera remote controller, and a built-in GPS.

Interfaces include 3G-HD-SDIx3, LAN, genlock in, time code in/out, USB2.0 Host and USB2.0 Device, and three XLR inputs for recording of four channels in 24-bit, 48KHz audio. The camera can also be used with the Panasonic AU-VCVF10G viewfinder and third party viewfinders.

Panasonic will release the VariCam LT at the end of March with two available packages: a body-only package for $18,000, and a package with body and AU-VCVF10G viewfinder for $24,000.