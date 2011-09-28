Panasonic Semiconductor selects Bluestreak's MachBlue platform for OTT video system

Bluestreak Technology has announced that Panasonic Semiconductor has selected Bluestreak Technology's MachBlue platform to power Panasonic's new OTT video system.

The new offering enables set makers and OEMs worldwide that use Panasonic chipsets in their connected televisions, digital media players and Blu-ray players to provide consumers with a suite of off-the-shelf video applications.

The applications currently include content from providers, such as Netflix, YouTube, BBC iPlayer and BesTV. The MachBlue platform on Panasonic chipsets also opens its environment to gaming, radio and other rich media providers who would like their content and applications to be integrated easily with set makers and OEM customers in the future.

The offering enables pay-TV service providers and device manufacturers to choose services from a large catalog of off-the-shelf OTT applications or add new custom applications to appeal to unique consumer markets.