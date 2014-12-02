Panasonic Rolls Out Two Ethernet-Powered PTZ Cameras
WASHINGTON—Panasonic has introduced the AW-HE40 line of integrated full HD PTZ cameras, with advanced features including Power over Ethernet+ and IP-live video monitoring. These pan/tilt/zoom cameras incorporate newly developed 1/2.3-type full HD MOS sensors and digital signal processors for high sensitivity and high resolution in a wide range of shooting conditions.
The HE40 will be available in two versions, the AW-HE40H with HDMI output, and the AW-HE40S with HD/SD-SDI output. Both versions will be available in black and white models. The AW-HE40H will be available in January 2015 with a suggested list price of $3150, the AW-HE40S will be available in February 2015 with a suggested list price of $4150.
In addition to a 30x optical zoom, the HE40S/H also feature a 1.4x digitalextender to capture close-ups even in large auditoriums and lecture halls. The HE40S/H deliver a signal-to-noise ratio of 54 dB (F4/2000lx, minimum illumination, .35 lx), 1,000 TV lines of resolution and 16-axis color matrix control for precise camera “painting” and matching. Audio input and embedding is also available via a switchable, stereo MIC/LINE input.
An optional upgrade will be available in July 2015 that will add production-quality, full HD streaming, USB-video capabilities, and in-camera HD recording to the cameras’ capabilities.
The HE40S/H cameras incorporate the IP/serial/web control system used in Panasonic’s AW-HE60 series cameras. IP, RS-422, RSN/A232C in/out interfaces are included, and a built-in web-server enables both browser control and IP-live preview and setup of up to 16 cameras. Serial and IP control is available using Panasonic’s AW-RP50N, AW-RP120G controllers and AK-HRP200G paintbox, as well as appropriately programmed systems from Crestron, AMX, Winnov, and other manufacturers. A new freeze-during-preset function can be enabled to store and display a video still-frame during preset recall and camera movement to improve the viewer experience during rapid on-air moves or in single camera use.
IP monitoring is displayed in 16:9 at up to 30fps in VGA (640 x 480) and QVGA (320x240) using either M-JPEG or H.264 encoding. Multi-view monitoring of up to 16 cameras in a single Browser window is available in M-JPEG mode only. Remote IP-live video monitoring of HE40 series cameras is also available on mobile devices, including iPhone, iPad, and Android tablets and phones.
The cameras deliver many HD signal formats, including 1080/59.94p/50p (HE40H only),1080/59.94i/50i,1080/29.97p/25p, 1080/29.97PsF/25PsF, and720/59.94p/50p.
Other key features include three-step gamma correction and seven-step chroma level adjustment for exceptional creative control, up to 100 pre-set memories for rapid and precise shot recall, an electronic shutter with synchro scan, and built-in tally light for remote studio use. The cameras’ included ceiling mount attaches with a turn-lock mounting mechanism. The HE40 series cameras can also be used with Panasonic’s optional outdoor housings.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox