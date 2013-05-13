Panasonic Puts Dejero Bonded Cellular Into Toughbooks

SECAUCUS, N.J. and KITCHENER, ONTARIO -- Panasonic has partnered with Dejero to offer a bonded cellular video uplink platform using Panasonic’s ruggedized Toughbook laptop computers and Dejero Live+ NewsBook software. Running on the Toughbook laptops, Live+ NewsBook enables news crews to transmit live video feeds as well as recorded/edited files back to the station.



When packaged with a Panasonic Toughbook 31, 52 or 53, the Dejero Live+ NewsBook software provides flexible bonding of any available cellular and other data networks, including Wi-Fi and even a LAN connection, to create an aggregated data path for the Dejero adaptive encoder or for file transfers. This enables live streaming of broadcast-quality video from HD-SDI camera inputs, with HD-SDI output played to air by the Dejero Live+ Broadcast Server. It also allows for file transfers using the bonded data links and the Live+ NewsBook’s store-and-forward capabilities. News crews could use this capability to upload a complete and edited video package file.



Panasonic said the system differs from typical standalone transmitters in that it allows the user to leverage whatever connectivity is available at a given location. Starting with the Toughbook PC’s internal Wi-Fi and 4G modems, the software can also leverage available networked LAN connections, as well as bandwidth from external radios a customer attaches to the Toughbook's USB ports.



For example, a news crew conducting an interview in a hotel could activate the computer’s internal 4G modem, the hotel’s LAN, and a Wi-Fi hot spot on the reporter’s smart phone. The result is a higher-quality live video transmission with lower latency and sufficient bandwidth to transmit broadcast-quality video.

