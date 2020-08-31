Panasonic Now Shipping AW-UE100 PTZ Camera

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic has begun to ship its new AW-UE100 Pan/Tilt/Zoom (PTZ) camera, which the company says is the first PTZ camera to support 4K/60p for high-bandwidth NDI and Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) for capturing high-quality images and video over public internet .

Among the new features of the AW-UE100 is a Direct Drive motor that allows for quieter and smoother movements, as well as heightened response time, per Panasonic. The PTZ camera also has increased flexibility with support for a range of IP transmission protocols, including NDI, NDI|HX and SRT; low latency live video transmissions with high-bandwidth NDI to transmit 4K/60p at 250 Mbps, as well as full HD at 100 Mbps over a single LAN cable; and 24x optical zoom and a 74.1-degree horizontal viewing angle.

Panasonic is also developing a plug-in for use with the AW-UE100 that integrates with the Unreal 3D Engine due to the FreeD positioning data outputted by the camera for creating immersive virtual or augmented reality experiences.