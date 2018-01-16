Panasonic Launches Line of NDI PTZ Cameras

NEWARK, N.J.—Panasonic has a new batch of PTZ cameras that come with built-in Network Device Interface support. The new models include the AW-HN38, AW-HN40, AW-UN70 and AW-HN130.

AW-UN70

These cameras are able to link directly to an NDI network, with automatic detection by the NewTek TriCaster, NewTek IP video switchers and the Panasonic AV-HLC100 Live Production Center, as well as other NDI-capable products. This is done via integrated support of NDI|HX, NDI’s High Efficiency Mode, which allows hardware converters and cameras to enter the NDI world.

Panasonic’s PTZ cameras are now available for use in NDI-based video production workflows. NewTek’s NDI v3 offers SDK enhancements for encoding, multicast support with Forward Error Correction, standardized PTZ control commands and tally, and the addition of NDI|HX.

The four new cameras are part of Panasonic’s “N” models and feature an NDI mode within the camera menu that reconfigures camera settings. Full control of a remote PTZ camera with full tally support is also available and require no additional menu configuration. There is also single cable workflow, enabling low latency video, power, audio/video and tally all over one cable.

The AW-HN38, AW-HN40, AW-UN70 and AW-HN130 cameras are available in both black and white. Panasonic is offering the AW-HN38 for $2,500; the AW-HN50 for $3,450 HDMI and $4,150 SDI; the AW-UN70 for $6,150; and the AW-HN130 for $9,200. A full complement of line-up and range controllers are also available.