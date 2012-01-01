Panasonic introduces AV-HS410 multiformat switcher

Panasonic has introduced the AV-HS410, an HD/SD “smart” switcher. The unit builds on its predecessor, the AV-HS400A, and incorporates a host of new features, including a built-in high-resolution screen, video clip stores with timeline editing, effects memory preview, and an Application Program Interface (API) and Software Development Kits (SDK) for the creation of custom plug-in applications.



The compact, 19in rack width 1+ ME live switcher provides, as standard, nine signal inputs (eight HD-SDI and one scalable HD DVI-D) and is expandable with option boards to a maximum of 13 HD/SD switchable signal inputs. Five HD-SDI and one DVI-D outputs are standard equipment, with option boards enabling expansion to a maximum of 10 outputs. The built-in 7in color LCD panel can display selected video inputs or outputs, menus and settings in an easy-to-read format, as well as the built-in waveform monitor and vectorscope.