Panasonic introduces AK-HC3800 HD studio camera system

Panasonic has introduced the AK-HC3800 studio camera system featuring three high-sensitivity 2/3in-type 2.2-megapixel IT CCD sensors and a next-generation 38-bit DSP with 16-bit A/D converter.

The compact, 8lb camera incorporates features designed to improve video production quality and workflow, including chromatic aberration compensation (CAC), scene file settings and dynamic range stretch (DRS).

The new AK-HCU200 camera control unit (CCU), in combination with the new AK-HRP200G remote operation panel (ROP), delivers cost-effective, high-grade uncompressed video and control via optical fiber. IP control will also be supported with a software upgrade scheduled for release before NAB 2013.

A small, lightweight 7in LCD studio viewfinder, the AK-HVF70G, completes the basic system for high-quality studio and EFP image recording.

The AK-HC3800, AK-HCU200, AK-HRP200G and AK-HVF70G will be available in December 2012.