Panasonic introduces AG-AC90 AVCCAM HD handheld camcorder

Panasonic has announced a new professional AVCCAM HD handheld camcorder, the AG-AC90, equipped with high-sensitivity 1/4.7in, full-HD 2.19 megapixel 3-MOS imagers to capture native 1920 x 1080 resolution images.

The AC90 records in 1080/60p, 60i, 30p and 24p, as well as in SD (480/60i) at 60Hz.

Its 12X zoom lens with three independent adjustable rings for zoom, focus and iris offers a wide 29.8mm to 357.6mm (35mm equivalent) viewing angle, and Panasonic’s Nano Surface Lens Coating reduces ghosting and flares. Key AC90 features include two SD Memory Card slots for simultaneous recording; a five-axis image stabilizer; 4X pixel shifting technology for a sharper image; and an intelligent Auto (iA) Zoom 25X super-resolution function for automatic adjustments of edge, gradation and detail.

The AC90 debuts a premium professional AVCCAM HD recording mode, the PS mode (28Mb/s, 60p), and also records video in the PH mode (average 21Mb/s with a maximum of 24Mb/s), the HA mode (about 17Mb/s), and the extended recording HE mode (about 6Mb/s).

The AG-AC90 will be available late fall 2012, with a targeted suggested list price of $2,250.