Panasonic, Grass Valley collaborate on AVC-Intra support

An ongoing collaborative technology development between Grass Valley and Panasonic has delivered interoperability with Panasonic’s AVC-Intra compression format across Grass Valley’s complete line of HD media servers and editing products.

When using AVC-Intra 50/100 compression, the Grass Valley K2 Dyno Replay System on a K2-based SAN offers users a shared environment for replaying content as well as sharing and managing highlight clips between multiple nonlinear editing systems networked together. AVC-Intra content being recorded to the SAN can be replayed, edited, searched and played out without the need to transfer files between various individual departments. Stand-alone K2 Summit production clients and K2 Solo servers with AVC-Intra meet the tough demands for 10-bit quality needed in graphics support, 3-D playback and live event productions.

The AVC-Intra codec uses intraframe, AVC-compliant compression algorithms to enable users of Panasonic’s solid-state P2 systems to record HD data into smaller files on a P2 card and to store more content on Grass Valley servers for mission-critical playout and editing applications.