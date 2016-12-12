Panasonic Announces NewTek AutoLink for PTZ Camera

NEW YORK—Panasonic has combined the NewTek Autolink software with its PTZ camera, which will allow users to connect-IP ready Panasonic cameras to a network and detect their presence automatically from NewTek TriCaster and the IP Series Video Mix Engine. For the Panasonic PTZ, Panasonic IP cameras detected on a network become immediately available for use in NDI-based video production workflows without additional configuration.

AW-HE40

Cameras that are compatible with the new AutoLink software include AW-HE130, AW-HE40 and AW-UE70 PTZ cameras. The AK-UB300 4K Box camera is also compatible. Once a camera is recognized as a network video source, it becomes accessible to any TriCaster or Video Mix Engine on the network. Video translation and transmission is only initiated when the camera source is selected.

Also compatible with the PTZ control functionality integrated into the TriCaster and Video mix Engine, the Panasonic PTZ cameras with AutoLink can manage orientation, zoom, focus and iris of supported cameras, as well as store and recall camera presets directly from the user interface or a compatible controller.

NewTek AutoLink for Panasonic PTZ is now available.