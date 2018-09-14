Panasonic announces 4K 50p, HDR integrated PTZ camera

Panasonic has announced the European launch of its new 4K 50p, HDR integrated PTZ camera.

According to Panasonic, the AW-UE150 provides images with a smooth and natural look thanks to its 50p sensor, making it well suited to scenes featuring fast movements and high-end applications in broadcast.

Integration is provided across a variety of 4K interfaces, including 12G-SDI, HDMI, Optical Fibre and IP which supports HDR mode. In addition, the camera can simultaneously output both 4K and Full HD.

The camera is the first in its class to feature 4K 50p and a wide viewing angle of 75.1 degrees horizontally along with 20x optical zoom and 32x intelligent zoom (in HD mode). It allows up to three Full HD crops from the single 4K image canvas, which Panasonic says offers greater flexibility.

Other features include a 1-type MOS sensor, large size tally, various optical stabilisers and New Web UI support.

“The UE150 is really the reference model within high-end PTZ products. It is quite unique and cutting edge. Its usability is the best on the market and it can control both the cameras and the crop feature, allowing users to manage several video feeds out of each camera,” said Sivashankar Kuppusamy, marketing manager EMEA for Panasonic.