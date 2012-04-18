PacTV readies Downlinks-on-Demand service

Los Angeles-based independent global transmission and production company Pacific Television Center currently is beta-testing its new Downlinks-on-Demand service with the Washington, D.C., bureau of Eurovision Americas, a division of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

The testing involves PacTV’s Evertz XRF6 router, which is currently expanding to 64 inputs and 32 outputs, with room for a full 64 outputs. Ultimately, PacTV’s Downlinks-on-Demand will provide clients around the world with the ability to remotely control and downlink from any fixed dish at PacTV Los Angeles.

A large part of this beta testing also involves CompuSat Satellite Control and Automation Systems by Image Communications. PacTV has engaged the company to customize its software so that it will allow PacTV’s control system to work with its Evertz demodulators.