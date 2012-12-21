PacTV expands media network with Net Insight Nimbra

Pacific Television Center (PacTV) will upgrade and expand its existing Net Insight Nimbra-based media network.

With the upgrade in place, PacTV will continue to meet the growing demands of its customers, further improving their quality of service (QoS) and enhancing their media transport capabilities.

PacTV serves multiple customers across North America, Latin America, Canada, Australia and Europe, including CBS, FOX, ESPN, Network TEN, BSkyB and the BBC. The network expansion covers Toronto; Washington, D.C.; and Denver and will carry ASI signals as well as data services and JPEG2000-compressed media content.