Oxygen DCT launches OxTPG 1000

Oxygen DCT has launched a 3G test signal generator designed to offer all the analysis tools engineers need in a portable, hand-held unit.

The OxTPG 1000 offers the full range of HD standards, including 3G and HD/SDI up to 1080p resolution. While ideally suited to all film and broadcast applications, its portable nature makes it well suited to those working in an OB environment with DSNG vehicles and fly-away units. By taking advantage of new technology, the unit is designed to be cost-effective.



The unit features a variety of output modes, including SD/SDI, HD/SDI and 3G/SDI test signals. Audio is incorporated within the test signal output, and users can also genlock the unit to a master reference. Optional fiber-optic links can be supplied with the OxTPG 1000 if required. The unit can also be powered by an on-board battery.