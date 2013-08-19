Outside Exhibits to Feature Vintage RTP OB Van

At IBC 2013 BTS, Broadcast Technology Solutions, will exhibit a fully-functional vintage OB van built by BTS in 1957.



The historic OB van was ordered by RTP, the Portuguese public broadcaster, and built by BTS in Darmstadt, Germany. The Mercedes Benz model LP-312/36, carrying the Portuguese license plate number GD-61-21, has a six cylinder diesel engine with 110 horsepower -- giving it a maximum speed of 76 km/hour! It was the first vehicle of its kind in Portugal.



This van’s first exterior broadcast occurred on February 9, 1958. It broadcast the football match between Sporting Lisbon and FC Austria at the José Alvalade Stadium. The van was in service between 1957 and 1980, and was completely restored by Mercedes Benz Portugal in 2006. The restoration took more than a year to complete and required profound mechanical, electrical and plate recuperation. Most of the interior and exterior appliances were also restored or substituted, including materials made from wood, which made up a great part of the interior, as well as the bodywork. Upholstery and fillings were also lovingly restored using original materials.



The vintage OB van will be shown at IBC 2013 Outside Area Stand OE115.



