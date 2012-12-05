ORS deploys T-VIPS DVB-T2 gateways for DTT service

ORS (Austrian Broadcasting Services) is deploying T-VIPS DVB-T2 gateways for the distribution of DVB-T2 programing as part of a new nationwide Austrian terrestrial service.

In addition to the deployment of the T-VIPS CP 560 T2 gateways at the DVB-T2 playout center in Vienna, Austria, ORS will deploy the T-VIPS TNS541 seamless TS monitoring switch and TNS547 DTT monitor. The systems were delivered by T-VIPS’ Austrian business partner TV-Connect.

The CP 560 DVB-T2 gateway provides a central point of control for DVB-T2 networks, enabling the operator to take advantage of the more efficient spectrum use promised by the next generation terrestrial broadcasting technology.

The CP 560 adapts the transport stream to the DVB-T2 modulator interface format. It enables the DVB-T2 modulator interface to control the modulator parameters and provides the accurate timing and rate control required for SFN operation.