ORS deploys T-VIPS DVB-T2 gateways for DTT service
ORS (Austrian Broadcasting Services) is deploying T-VIPS DVB-T2 gateways for the distribution of DVB-T2 programing as part of a new nationwide Austrian terrestrial service.
In addition to the deployment of the T-VIPS CP 560 T2 gateways at the DVB-T2 playout center in Vienna, Austria, ORS will deploy the T-VIPS TNS541 seamless TS monitoring switch and TNS547 DTT monitor. The systems were delivered by T-VIPS’ Austrian business partner TV-Connect.
The CP 560 DVB-T2 gateway provides a central point of control for DVB-T2 networks, enabling the operator to take advantage of the more efficient spectrum use promised by the next generation terrestrial broadcasting technology.
The CP 560 adapts the transport stream to the DVB-T2 modulator interface format. It enables the DVB-T2 modulator interface to control the modulator parameters and provides the accurate timing and rate control required for SFN operation.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox