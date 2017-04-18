Orban Expands TV Product Line with openGear
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. – Orban has expanded its Orban TV line-up with stereo, surround and Optimod loudness processing solutions integrated into Ross Video’s openGear platform for live TV, OB trucks, television networks and production facilities. These new product offerings include:
OTV-220: dual, discrete stereo instances of Orban’s Optimod TV loudness control, compliant with ITU-BS.1770 loudness measurement;
OTV-M2S: four instances of Orban’s newest Mono2Stereo algorithm that makes artifact-free stereo audio from mono feeds;
OTV-5.1 Live: a suite of ultra low-latency 5.1 surround processors for live and broadcast audio including the 257 Decoder, 752 Encoder and iMix 5.1 Headphone monitor;
OTV-510: Low-latency 5.1 Surround Loudness Monitor and Controller for production and transmission with ITU-BS.1770-compliant loudness measurement and Orban’s Optimod TV loudness control;
OTV-MUX HD: a program audio embedder for up to eight AES audio channels into a 3G/HD/SD SDI signal, providing sample rate conversion, summing with gain of +10dB, audio delay up to one second and channel invert; and
OTV-DMX HD: a program audio de-embedder for up to eight AES channels from a 3G/HD/SD SDI signal.
Orban’s openGear TV products will be introduced at NAB 2017 in booth N3203 and will ship in Q3 2017.
