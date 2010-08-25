Orad to unveil After Effects graphics manager plug-in

Orad will introduce at IBC2010 its new After Effects graphics manager plug-in, AE-GFX Manager.

The AE-GFX Manager plug-in manages the rendering and cueing tasks for Adobe's After Effects compositing application. Prior to Orad's solution, operators had to sit next to an After Effects application and manually change any text or image and render it repeatedly for every graphic or promo used. With Orad's AE-GFX Manager plug-in, operators can now easily convert an After Effect project into a template, send a text/image parameter or ingest a new text or image into the After Effects project directly from the AE-GFX Manager, and then send it for automatic rendering.

See Orad at IBC Stand 7.B27.