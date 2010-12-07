Open Rich Media Mobile Advertising sets rich media advertising specs

The Open Rich Media Mobile Advertising initiative, a mobile industry consortium founded this summer by The Weather Channel, Crisp Wireless and Tringapps, has introduced rich media advertising specifications and an open source code available to anyone wishing to serve campaigns across multiple operating systems and devices.

Aiming to overcome the fragmentation of operating systems and devices that has plagued the growth of the mobile industry, ORMMA stresses a vendor-agnostic approach that leverages HTML5 standards to create and disseminate ads that are compatible across all handsets and platforms. PointRoll and Jumptap are two companies to adopt the ORMMA initiative, which is also under review by the Mobile Marketing Association (MMA). The MMA plans to evaluate and write a whitepaper on ORMMA in the near future. The ORMMA specification includes support for GPS, accelerometer and compass, and reporting on network, orientation, screen and location data.