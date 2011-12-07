Omnitek Updates OTM/OTR software with loudness support
OmniTek has just released V2.3 of the software for its OTM and OTR waveform analysis and test signal generation systems. The new software introduces the GEN_2 software option that adds a second test signal generator. This gives the capacity to output two images or sequences at the same time, one to SDI OUT 1 and the other to SDI OUT 2.
The Additional Loudness features making the support offered fully compliant with ITU-R BS 1770-2. The new facilities include a Loudness Range display and 'True Peak' versions of PPM displays and are supported by a new AUDIO_LOUD feature which is automatically installed on systems that include the earlier AUDIO option.
