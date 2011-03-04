OCTOPUS Newsroom to unveil OCTOPUS Mobile for iPhone, Android

OCTOPUS Newsroom will introduce OCTOPUS Mobile for iPhone, an extension for its OCTOPUS6 application, at the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 11-14.

The OCTOPUS Mobile application was released in September at IBC2010 and initially was only available for mobile devices running an Android operating system. By developing OCTOPUS Mobile on iPhone and Android, OCTOPUS6 is available on the two most commonly used mobile operating systems for applications.

With OCTOPUS Mobile, one journalist can be sent into the field to prepare an entire story, which can be added to the rundown as breaking news. OCTOPUS Mobile is an offline/online client. Journalists can browse wires, rundowns and stories in folders, write a script and add video. When finished, the story is sent to the OCTOPUS6 rundown.

See OCTOPUS Newsroom at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SU820.