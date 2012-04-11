Octopus Newsroom to Show Expanded OCTOPUS6 NRCS at 2012 NAB Show

OCTOPUS Tablet

At this year’s NAB Show, Octopus Newsroom will show OCTOPUS6.2, a version of its OCTOPUS6 newsroom computer systems (NRCS) with expanded features and capabilities. These include support of mobile platforms, smart phones and tablet computers for increased mobility and connectivity.



The new version includes OCTOPUS Tablet, which enables tablet-based operation, such as access to information in the NRCS using iPads and Android tablets. This is designed to provide studio floor personnel, including the anchor, with the up-to-date information they need to run the live newscast. It also includes OCTOPUS Mobile, which lets users access the NRCS via iPhones and Androids, as well as browse wires, write stories, add video, pictures, and sound, and send their stories into the NRCS.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Octopus Newsroom will be at booth N3418.

