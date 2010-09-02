OConnor rolls out 2065 fluid head

OConnor has introduced its 2065 fluid head, which is designed to handle popular digital cameras such as the RED One, SONY F-35 and ARRI Alexa. The 2065 features OConnor’s stepless, ultra-smooth pan and tilt fluid drag, specifically designed to deliver the ultimate control and stability necessary for film-style shooting. The company’s patented sinusoidal counterbalance system provides accurate balance at any point in the tilt range.

Replacing the 2060HD, the new 2065 shares the ergonomic design of OConnor’s higher-payload fluid heads such as the 2575D and 120EX. Pan and tilt breaks are conveniently located on the left side of the head, so operation is both intuitive and familiar. The 2065 also offers many of the same popular features as the 120EX. The platform is equipped with dual scales, one on each side, and four handle rosettes allow operation from either side of the head, as well as front or back handle mounting. A handy one-touch platform release lever enables one finger or hand action to undo the safety catch and open the lever, which speeds deployment and location changes in the field.

The 2065 features a greater payload and drag than its predecessor. It weighs 22.9lbs and has a payload of 0-71lbs.