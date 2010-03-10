OConnor introduces Cine Follow Focus CFF-1

OConnor has introduced the Cine Follow Focus CFF-1 professional camera accessory.

Constructed of lightweight, durable, black anodized 7075-grade aluminum, the CFF-1 has a multifunctional, modular design that eliminates the need to juggle separate bridge plates.

A single snap-on bridge clamps onto either 15mm or 19mm studio rod systems. An optional LWS bridge is also available. The OConnor integrated approach lets the operator straddle the line between both standards with ease and efficiency. OConnor’s follow focus is well-suited for large-diameter lenses, such as the Angenieux 24 mm-290mm, RED 18 mm-85mm, Fujinon 18 mm-85mm and Fujinon 75mm-400mm.

The CFF-1 integrates seamlessly with existing popular accessories, such as whips, gears and cranks.