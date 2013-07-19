OASYS Exhibits New ‘Chameleon’ Line at IBC 2013

At IBC 2013, OASYS will be featuring its new ‘Chameleon’ product line that amalgamates software modules to deliver an optimal playout configuration. Chameleon is designed to adapt to the broadcast environment around it, with the goal of fitting seamlessly within a production workflow. The system’s modular software is focused on playout using either OASYS’ internal software or best-of-breed partners’ software.



OASYS is an international supplier of IT-based automated playout solutions for all types of television channels. Its flagship product is OASYS Player.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. OASYS will be at stand 8.B16.



www.oasys.com